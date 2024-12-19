Chris Jericho Says Match With Matt Cardona Is ‘Special’, Claims Cardona Reminds Him of Bret Hart

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Chris Jericho hyped up his match with Matt Cardona at ROH Final Battle tomorrow night, explaining why it was a special occasion. The two will battle for the ROH World title in the Hammerstein Ballroom.

She said: “Just the fact that we are doing this is special. The fact that it’s in Hammerstein, with the vibe that is expected. I don’t think anybody expected Matt Cardona to answer this challenge. He’s not an AEW regular. We haven’t seen him a whole lot. Chris Jericho, being the Ring of Honor Champion, two years I did it as the Ocho and here we are again as the Nueve. There is a lot going on with Ring of Honor. There is a lot of potential television deals to be talked about and discussed. ‘Ring of Honor has such a wrestling style.’ Wrestling style is selling out venues with a good story and two good characters that people want to see get in the ring. That’s what we’ve done. I’m very happy with this build we’ve created the last three weeks. I don’t think it could have gone better. I know ticket sales have pretty much doubled after this match was announced. We’re going to sell out, if we haven’t already. It’s going to special just by the fact that we’re there. I’m excited about it. Matt Cardona has done a good job of reinventing himself and recreating himself, and dare I say, he reminds me a lot of Bret Hart. Everything he does is very solid. It looks great. It’s very meat and potatoes in the best way. Matt is not the type of guy who is going to do a moonsault off the top of the balcony, and neither am I. We’ll leave that to the guys who do that. I expect we’re going to beat the shit out of each other with a raucous crowd who are sick of Jericho proclaiming to be the King of New York and coming to Hell’s Kitchen in the Bronx via the Staten Island Ferry.“