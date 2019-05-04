Chris Jericho Set to Challenge Kazuchika Okada for IWGP Title at NJPW Dominion in June

– During the end of today’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event, NJPW played a video featuring former IWGP Intercontinental champion Chris Jericho issuing a challenge to Kazuhika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the upcoming Dominion event. You can check out the video of Jericho’s challenge released by NJPW below. Dominion is set for June 9.

Jericho’s last match in NJPW was in January at Wrestle Kingdom 13, where he lost the Intercontinental title to Tetsuya Naito. Jericho warned Okada, “I am Chris Jericho. I am the ‘Pain Maker’ and on June 9th at Dominion in Osaka, I will challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Champions, and I’m gonna win. I’m gonna win. I’m gonna win!” Okada then accepted Jericho’s challenge.

Chris Jericho is signed to the new upcoming wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He’s set to face Kenny Omega at the promotion’s debut card Double or Nothing this month. However, he did state that his AEW deal is non-exclusive and that he would return to NJPW later on.