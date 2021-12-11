wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Released From Hospital, ‘Back on the Streets’

December 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Chris Jericho

As previously reported, Chris Jericho was hospitalized earlier this week in the UK for a treatable medical issue. Jericho was on tour with his band Fozzy at the time. Jericho shared an update on his Twitter earlier today, noting he’s been released from the hospital and is back out in public.

Jericho wrote, “Back on the streets…,” in the caption of his tweet, which you can see below.

article topics :

AEW, Chris Jericho, Jeffrey Harris

