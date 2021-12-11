wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Released From Hospital, ‘Back on the Streets’
December 11, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Chris Jericho was hospitalized earlier this week in the UK for a treatable medical issue. Jericho was on tour with his band Fozzy at the time. Jericho shared an update on his Twitter earlier today, noting he’s been released from the hospital and is back out in public.
Jericho wrote, “Back on the streets…,” in the caption of his tweet, which you can see below.
Back on the streets…. pic.twitter.com/xAaJV6VYzh
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 11, 2021
