Chris Jericho Renames 2point0 During Segment On AEW Dynamite

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Jericho Appreciation Society Image Credit: AEW

2point0 have new ring names courtesy of Chris Jericho following this week’s AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday’s show, Jericho announced that the Jericho Appreciation Society era was in effect and dubbed Matt Lee and Jeff Parker “Daddy Magic” Matt Minard and “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker.

Jericho declared that he was a sports entertainer and not a pro wrestler, and called Lee and Parker’s names “stupid ideas from bad creative.” You can see clips from the segment below:

