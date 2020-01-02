Chris Jericho Says He Didn’t Join AEW Because They Promised Him The World Title

In an interview with The Aquarian, Chris Jericho said that he didn’t join All Elite Wrestling because he was promised the AEW World title. Here are highlights:

On if he joined on the condition they’d make him champion: “It doesn’t work that way. I would never say that. The belt is just a prop anyway. The important thing is how you conduct yourself, how you work in the ring, and how you connect with the audience. That’s much more important than having a title.”

On making fun of himself in segments: “You can never take yourself too seriously. Especially in this business. People don’t like that. Plus, if I can’t insult myself, who can I insult? I like to bust my own balls. People respond to that.”

On leaving WWE: “I did all I could do in WWE. Now I like being part of a company that I’m bringing up from scratch. That appeals to me. I could go back to WWE tomorrow and I know exactly where I’d stand. I prefer being here. There’s no limits. It’s uncharted waters. We don’t even know what’s going to happen from day to day at AEW. Also I think the fans like an alternative. Wednesday nights on TV rock now.”