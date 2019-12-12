wrestling / News

AEW News: Chris Jericho Trying To Help Younger Talent, AEW Ring Mic Stolen, Alex Reynolds and John Silver Regulars Now

December 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite 12-4-19

PWInsider reports that Chris Jericho is said to be going out of his way to help younger talent in AEW, offering advice and feedback. He’s reportedly “made himself very accessible” to those who want his help.

– One of AEW’s ring mics was stolen after last night’s taping.

– Alex Reynolds and John Silver will be regulars with AEW going forward, but it’s unknown if they’ve signed contracts.

