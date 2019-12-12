wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho Trying To Help Younger Talent, AEW Ring Mic Stolen, Alex Reynolds and John Silver Regulars Now
December 12, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Chris Jericho is said to be going out of his way to help younger talent in AEW, offering advice and feedback. He’s reportedly “made himself very accessible” to those who want his help.
– One of AEW’s ring mics was stolen after last night’s taping.
– Alex Reynolds and John Silver will be regulars with AEW going forward, but it’s unknown if they’ve signed contracts.
More Trending Stories
- Santana & Ortiz on How Aggressively WWE Wanted to Sign Them Once They Knew AEW Was Interested, Say WWE Told Them They Could ‘Write Their Own Ticket’
- Reby Hardy Claims WWE Rubs Matt Hardy’s Debt In His Face
- Eric Bischoff Says He Signed an NDA For WWE, Thought He Might Be Out Early, Talks Talent Not Embracing Their Characters
- Jimmy Jacobs Reveals What It’s Like Working With Vince McMahon in WWE Creative, If Vince Rules by Fear, How Vince Responds to Criticism of WWE’s Product