Chris Jericho Vows To Elevate ROH In Promo on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho vowed to take ROH to new heights during a promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Jericho, who won the ROH World Championship from Mark Briscoe on last week’s episode of Dynamite, cut a promo on Wednesday’s show where he said that he will take the company to the biggest stages in the business and said that underestimating him means that you’re overestimating your knowledge of the wrestling and TV business.

You can see highlights from the promo below: