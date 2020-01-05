Chris Jericho Wants NJPW and AEW to Work Together, Expects to Be at Wrestle Kingdom 15

– Following his win over Hiroshi Tanahashi, Chris Jericho has closed “the forbidden door” between AEW and NJPW, but would like to see it open back up. As seen in the tweets below, Jericho discussed how he wanted to see NJPW and AEW work togetherm saying he hopes they can “put aside all of the hurt feelings and egos.”

Jericho had agreed to put an AEW World Title on the line against Tanahashi if Tanahashi beat him at Wrestle Kingdom 14. He ultimately made Tanahashi tap to the Liontamer, putting that potential match to rest for now. Jericho also said that while he isn’t sure when he’ll next be in NJPW, he expects to be back for Wrestle Kingdom next year.

"The forbidden door is closed, but I don't think it needs to be closed." "Put aside all of the hurt feelings and egos." Chris Jericho wants AEW and NJPW to work together. #NJWK14 #WrestleKingdom14 pic.twitter.com/3ovoCMqfad — Jim Valley (@JimValley) January 5, 2020