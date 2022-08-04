Chris Jericho Recalls WWE WrestleMania 28 Feud With CM Punk, Original Plan To Tattoo His Initials On Punk

In a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho at Starrcast V, Chris Jericho discussed CM Punk’s frustrations with not main eventing WrestleMania, his WrestleMania 28 feud with Punk, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Chris Jericho on CM Punk’s frustrations with not main eventing WrestleMania: “He always had a problem with that, and I even said to him, ‘Dude, like once again, I was in the main event but you had a match with Undertaker. I mean, that’s a main event on any WrestleMania.’ And he goes, ‘You’re on last, you can’t tell me any differently, you don’t know how I feel, you were in the main event.’ I was like okay. So, he always had that in his head.”

On his WrestleMania 28 feud with Punk and the original plan to tattoo his initials on Punk: “The reason why I thought of Punk was we had worked quite a bit over the years, we got along really well, and we always had great matches. And I was the best in the world, and I left for a year or so, and he was the best in the world, so I said, ‘Well this is great. We can do a best in the world versus best in the world match, right?’ So, that’s kind of what the idea was. The original plan for the opening angle to get that rolling was I was gonna tattoo CM Punk. What do you mean? I was gonna do an angle where I knocked him out, handcuffed him to the ring ropes, take out a tattoo needle, and tattoo my initials onto his body. I would get a tattoo artist to show me how to do it and do a “CJ.” I remember pitching it to Vince, and he was like, ‘Who cares? He has so many tattoos. What difference does it make?’ I said, ‘The difference is, I’m tattooing him.’ He’s like, ‘So what?’ It’s for a tattoo guy to get tattooed unwantingly. It’s something you’ll always have to look at and think about it. It’s very embarrassing and violating. Finally, Vince went for it. We were gonna do it…..then Vince came to us and said we’re not doing the tattoo thing. Why? ‘Because tattoos bleed too much.’ I think somebody got in Vince’s head that didn’t like the tattoo idea and just decided it’s too much blood and we’re gonna get thrown off the air.”

