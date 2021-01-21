Chris Kanyon Episode Being Planned For Dark Side of the Ring

PWInsider reports that the third season of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring will have an episode about Chris Kanyon, who was known for his time in WCW and brief WWE run before he took his own life in 2010. Kanyon, who also competed in WCW as Mortis, is a former WCW and WWE tag team champion as well as a former WCW US champion. At the time, he was given the nickname The Innovator of Offense.

Kanyon came out as gay in 2004 before later retracting and saying it was just a publicity stunt. Then he later again confirmed he was gay. He also suffered from bipolar disorder.

Season three of the series will feature fourteen episodes, with eight topics revealed so far. It begins with an episode of Brian Pillman (featuring comments from Steve Austin) and will also include the following topics:

* Johnny K-9/Bruiser Bedlam

* XPW

* FMW

* Nick Gage

* WCW/NJPW Collision in Korea

* The Smith family – Grizzly Smith and his children, Jake Roberts, Sam Houston and Rockin’ Robin