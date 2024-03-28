Chris Masters Confirms He’s No Longer With NWA

In an interview with Fightful, Chris Masters confirmed that he was no longer a part of the NWA roster, but left the door open for a future return. However, he noted, he felt as though Billy Corgan didn’t see any value in him.

He said: “Not really. It doesn’t mean that I couldn’t potentially be back there at some point. It just got to the point where I felt like NWA was a great platform and I’m appreciative to them for giving me a place where I could kind of work on all the intangibles and character stuff and evolve, but it got to the point where I felt like Billy [NWA owner Billy Corgan] took me for granted. I felt like I saw other people getting opportunities that weren’t working up to my level at all. I felt like, for me, I just needed to separate myself from them and see what else is out there for me and hopefully create new opportunities for myself. One thing I proved in my NWA run is that I can have a good match with anybody. I guess Billy, in my eyes, didn’t see value in me.“