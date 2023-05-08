Chris Masters Congratulates Carlito After WWE Backlash Return

Chris Masters took to social media to praise Carlito after the latter’s WWE return at Backlash. Carlito made a suprise appearance at the PPV during the Bad Bunny and Damian Priest match, and Masters posted to social media to congratulate Carlito.

Masters wrote:

“I’ve literally watched @Litocolon279 comeback from last night about 50 times.

So happy he had that moment considering his comeback at the Rumble had no live crowd.

Honestly,I didn’t even realize how fired up I’d be about another man’s return.”