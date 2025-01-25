– During a recent interview with Rewind Recap Relive, former WWE Superstar Chris Masters (aka Chris Adonis) discussed a potential appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for next month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chris Masters on a potential special appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble: “I didn’t think about it for a long time, and then about three or four years ago, I started seeing a lot of my friends come back, and I started to really kind of yearn for it and kind of try to put feelers out there, but it hasn’t come to be. I don’t know, in my mind, I think about yeah, I might get a pop, it might be kind of a cool return, but I think in the powers that be’s mind, like Hunter, for instance, in his mind, he would think that they’ve got forgotten about ‘The Masterpiece’. It’s been too long, they’ve forgotten about ‘The Masterpiece’, nobody will care. Which I don’t know, depending on the crowd, maybe that could be the case. Maybe not a lot of people would care. But then again, maybe it would be a shock pop, like, ‘Oh my god,’ you play the old song. I don’t know. Maybe it’d have to be in my hometown, Los Angeles [laughs].”

On the vignettes that aired before his debut: “That’s the thing that makes me think I could get a pop. I think you do have a good amount of guys in the their twenties, late-twenties, early thirties, who were watching since they were kids and their peak fandom was around…I only say this too because I’ve wrestled a lot of guys on the indie scene who are in their early twenties, and they’re very nervous about wrestling me, and then when we talk, you realize their first time seeing me, they were like six years old or whatever, they were really young. So anyways, just to say hopefully there would be enough fans of that same nature that would be like, ‘Oh my god, are you kidding me?'”

The WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock.