Chris Masters Says He’d Like To Return to WWE At Some Point

Chris Masters says he would like an opportunity to return to WWE before he retires from the ring. Masters made an appearance on the Rewind, Recap, Relive show and during the conversation he was asked about a potential return to the company. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On a possible WWE return: “I’d like to, man. I’ve tried to work for that. I was with the NWA for a minute, and that gave me kind of a good platform to kind of show what I can do, but I don’t know, it’s tough, man, “he said. I don’t know, I look around the landscape now, and I don’t where that opportunity’s gonna come from. It might not be in the cards. It doesn’t mean I’m gonna walk away from wrestling. But I don’t know, man. It’s just one of those things where the career of a wrestler goes through a lot, in terms of it’s a love/hate relationship, and you love it sometimes, but sometimes you don’t feel like it’s loving you back. I’ve definitely fallen back in love with wrestling, but I’ve gotten to the point where I just don’t feel like it’s loving me back, and I just don’t know if I’m gonna get…I definitely feel like my ability is better than it’s ever been, and if given the opportunity, I could do something. But the question is, is that opportunity gonna come, and if it is, who’s it gonna come from? So I don’t know.”

On the current state of his career: “I’m at a crossroads myself, personally. I’ve been on the indie scene for so long that it’s gotten to the point where I need something more. Because this can’t just be it. If this was just gonna be it, then I have to pivot, or I have to at least do something else in addition to, if nothing else. But it’s one of those things where you just never know what kind of surprises or what’s gonna happen, but at the same time, I don’t want to be five, six, seven years from now, that guy who was kind of hoping for that next shot but just never got it, and since then has just been dithering on the independent scene. The indecent scene has been a lot of scenes, but you’re gonna want something more. Even with the independent scene, you can only work once or twice a week most times. There’s just a lack of fulfillment, and there’s not enough reimbursement. I mean money just straight-up. You’re definitely not planning your retirement just on the independent wrestling scene.”