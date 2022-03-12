Chris Sabin vs. Jay White Set for NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022

– Chris Sabin has accepted Jay White’s US of Jay Open Challenge for NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022. The event will be held at The Coliseum in Tampa, Florida on March 30. You can check out the announcement and the video where Sabin answers White’s challenge below:

Along with partner Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin had a big hand in forming Jay White during his time on excursion in the US some five years ago. That history led to a memorable match between Shelley and White recently on IMPACT’s Sacrifice event; the BULLET CLUB leader barely came away with a win over Shelley, but can Sabin finish the job and put Jay White in his place?

The match rounds out an incredible card in Tampa! Make sure you’re part of the action and get your tickets now!