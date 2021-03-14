In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Christian Cage discussed returning to the ring in WWE, his decision to leave the company, and much more. You can read highlights from Christian Cage below.

Christian Cage on his in-ring return in WWE: “I kind of floated out there to Vince [McMahon] that I had been cleared. He was very happy about it, and we had a couple of conversations about it. I said there was still some work to do, but we’ll see where we get to at this point and move forward from there. I knew I still wasn’t ready to get back at that point, and that was probably end of September or October. I knew there was still some work to do, but I was much closer than I was in July.”

On his talks with Edge about returning: “He was one of the very few people that knew the work I was putting in. I told him what I was thinking, and he was very supportive because it had been taken away from him as well. When you get to that point where you think it’s gone and then it comes back, it’s almost like, ‘What just happened?’ I know when he came back at the Royal Rumble the year prior, he’s always been very good at keeping his nerves in check. I’ve never really seen him nervous before, but he was super nervous before that Rumble. I was there lightening the mood and making him feel positive. I was like it’s like riding a bike. Just a very calming presence for him, and he kind of did the same with me. It was just reversing roles. Just a great sounding board, and here we are.”

On the decision to leave WWE: “It all happened really quick. I wasn’t sure I was gonna go after and all the talks I had were very cordial. Obviously, I’m good friends with you [Renee] and your husband [Jon Moxley] and he talked to me and had his opinions. It made me think, ‘OK, maybe I am doing myself a disservice if I don’t at least explore all my options at this final stage of my career. I ended up having a conversation with Tony [Khan], and it just escalated very quickly, and within a week, it was a done deal.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.