Cinta de Oro Opens New Wrestling School In El Paso

Cinta de Oro, the former Sin Cara, has opened a new wrestling school in El Paso, Texas. KISS El Paso reports that de Oro has opened up a school to train lucha libre in the city’s Boys & Girls Club.

De Oro noted in the piece that he went to the Boys & Girls Club growing up, noting in a statement:

“I was one of these kids. Opening this school is more than a dream come true. Now it’s my turn to give back—to inspire them, to train them, and to show them that with heart and discipline, anything is possible.”

The school will be open Monday through Thursday and a portion of proceeds from the school will go back into the Boys & Girls Club, while helping fund scholarships and youth programs.