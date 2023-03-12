Circle 6 Obey Your Master Results: New Circle 6 World Champion, More

Circle 6 Obey Your Master took place on Saturday night, with a new World Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results below from the Cleveland, Ohio show per Cagematch.net:

* Jake Crist def. Nate Webb

* Texas Tornado Match: Ace Perry & Dale Patricks def. Midwest Scum

* Christian Napier def. Kevin Giza and Vincent Nothing

* Alice Crowley def. Sebastian LeShawn

* No Ring Match: Casanova Valentine def. Otis Cogar

* Tercotta Torture Match: Eric Ryan def. Remington Rhor

* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Bobby Beverly def. Lucky 13

* Circle 6 World Championship Three Stages Of Hell Match: Zachary Wentz defeats Atticus Cogar. Wentz won a Lumberjack Match, followed by Cogar winning a strap match. Wenz then won a Last Man Standing match to win the title.