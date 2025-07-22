CJ Perry’s Debut Novel Set For Book-to-Film Publishing Collaboration

CJ Perry is set to write her first novel as part of a new book-to-film initiative from Paradigm. The WWE and AEW alumna is set to launch the initiative, per Deadline. Titled Bulletproof Angle, the book is being co-authored by author and screenwriter Blake Northcott.

The new initiative is underneath Paradigm’s The Sports Group and Publishing divisions and will develop books as sources for film, TV, and franchise content. The report notes that more titles are in development with Paradigm clients including Damian Priest and Sheamus co-writing.

Perry said in the announcement, “I’ve always been drawn to stories of espionage, betrayal, and resilience, and building a world around two powerful female operatives was a dream. Blake is an incredible partner, and Bulletproof Angel is just the beginning.”

Northcott added, “CJ has a sharp creative instinct and a cinematic sense of story. She’s a true storyteller. This book is a fast-paced, emotional ride with explosive action and a core that’s all heart.”

Paradigm publishing agent Ian Kleinert said in a statement, “WWE talent are natural storytellers with massive global platforms, which makes them incredibly appealing to top-tier authors and publishers. This collaboration is about building IP with real cross-platform potential, and Bulletproof Angel is a perfect example of what happens when you combine worlds. The long-term vision is to use all of Paradigm’s expertise to further develop these properties for film and television and build a content library under each client’s creative umbrella.”