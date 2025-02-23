AEW News: Clark Connors Says He’s Coming Back, Outrunners Speak To NCAA Basketball Team

– Clark Connors says that he’s headed to AEW and will be making a name for himself there. The NJPW star appeared in an AEW Digital Exclusive that you can see below, where he said he was back in AEW and everyone there is on notice:

– The Outrunners made an appearance for the Omaha Men’s Basketball team and gave them a pep talk before their game against South Dakota on Saturday. You can see a clip of the AEW team talking to the college team below. The team beat South Dakota 93 – 85 in their game: