wrestling / News
AEW News: Clark Connors Says He’s Coming Back, Outrunners Speak To NCAA Basketball Team
– Clark Connors says that he’s headed to AEW and will be making a name for himself there. The NJPW star appeared in an AEW Digital Exclusive that you can see below, where he said he was back in AEW and everyone there is on notice:
EXCLUSIVE: @ClarkConnors puts everyone in #AEW on notice! pic.twitter.com/90rF917JPO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2025
– The Outrunners made an appearance for the Omaha Men’s Basketball team and gave them a pep talk before their game against South Dakota on Saturday. You can see a clip of the AEW team talking to the college team below. The team beat South Dakota 93 – 85 in their game:
With this win and St. Thomas' loss, the 2024-25 Omaha Mavericks are guaranteed at least a share of the Summit League Regular Season Title for the first time in school history!!!
Join us next Saturday when we go for sole possession of the title 🏆#GoMavs #OmahaMBB pic.twitter.com/CPynqoUY5X
— Omaha Men’s Basketball (@OmahaMBB) February 23, 2025
Sound 🆙@AEW stars The Outrunners had a message for the guys before tonight's game🗑️🏀@turbofloyd_ @TruthMagnum#GoMavs pic.twitter.com/KGBzu82Sg5
— Omaha Men’s Basketball (@OmahaMBB) February 22, 2025