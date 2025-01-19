– WWE Superstar and former UFC fighter CM Punk was in attendance at last night’s UFC 311 event, which was held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Punk was shown during the live broadcast and announced as a WWE Superstar and former UFC fighter. Additionally, Punk appeared backstage in a video released by TKO where he’s with WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelley and UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

During the chat, Kelley said that Muhammad declared himself for the WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis next month. Punk added, “Indianapolis, baby. You never know who’s going to be in the Royal Rumble.” Muhammad responded, “We had to declare. You never know what’s going to happen.” Punk added that Muhammad doesn’t have to declare himself, they can just give him a number and a spot in the Rumble. Muhammad then stated, “But you can’t put me over?” Punk responded, “I make no promises.”

You can view that clip with CM Punk, Cathy Kelley, and Belal Muhammad below: