CM Punk Calls Out Gunther On WWE Raw, Attacked By Drew McIntyre

CM Punk set his sights on Gunther during this week’s WWE Raw, only to be attacked by Drew McIntyre. Punk appeared on Monday night’s show and cut a promo in which he said he was in WWE to make money, and he wanted to take it in gold. He then called out Gunther, who retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton at Bash in the Beach.

McIntyre then ambushed Punk and beat him down, snapped Punk’s bracelet and hit him with a couple of Claymores. Punk was stretchered out and McIntyre proceeded to attack him again while he was on the stretcher.