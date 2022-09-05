CM Punk Explains Foot Injury That Took Him Out Of Action

Speaking at the recent AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk explained the details of his injury that laid him out after AEW Double or Nothing, where he had just claimed the AEW World Title (per Fightful). You can find a few highlights and watch the full recording below.

On the circumstances of how he suffered the injury: “I did the stage dive, what an idiot. I must have hit my foot on the top of the guard rail, but I didn’t feel it. You would think that shit would hurt, but people caught me, put me back down, I waited for FTR, it just didn’t feel right. I thought I just whacked it, but then I wrestled on it, blew a springboard, came off the top with a double axe, did all this shit. What I eventually did was, yeah, I fractured my foot, but then I pulverized the bone. Surgery was supposed to be an hour, it wound up being four a half (hours). I got three plates and 16 screws in my foot and I essentially have a new foot now. It is 100%, but it’s a new 100%. Every day, I rehab. This is the worst injury I’ve ever had. I was in the bedroom for two weeks and it was really hard for me because I wanted to have this great summer, do good for Tony, sell tickets, draw money and ratings.”

On his recovery procedures and process: “The rehab, I could tell you how hard and painful and grueling it was, but I wouldn’t be able to do it justice. I was doing two and a half hours of rehab, plus, once they told me I could bike, I was biking my life away. Then I would go to the gym later and lift weights. I was trying to bust my ass to hurry up. Not necessarily hurry up to get back, but hurry up and get healthy. If I’m not healthy, I’m no good to anybody. It was really tough. If I was 23, it would have been a hard injury because I literally couldn’t do anything, trying to get around on crutches, up and down stairs. It was pretty bad and depressing.”