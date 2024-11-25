CM Punk Lists People on the WWE Roster He’d Love To Face

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about potential opponents in WWE, listing several superstars that he would like to face in the future. Punk also said he’d like to face John Cena one last time.

He said: “I’m still reconciling with the schedule and the fact that I’m not 30 years old. When you ask, ‘Who do you want to get in the ring with?’ The list is pretty lengthy. Chad Gable is at the top of the list. Bronson Reed as at the top of the list. (Ludwig) Kaiser is somebody I see a lot in and would be fun. Gunther. I’m selfishly talking about guys I would love to wrestle on house shows. Then you talk about the money stuff. The marquee stuff. What is a match you can see main eventing a pay-per-view. That’s what gets my juices flowing. Whenever myself and Roman Reigns are face to face on television, that’s going to be a moment. The table is set for myself and Cody (Rhodes). You never know when The Rock is going to come back. There is big match John (Cena) coming right around the corner.“