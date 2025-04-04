Rikishi Thinks Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins Will Steal The Show At WrestleMania 41

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about how he thinks CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins will steal the show at WWE WrestleMania 41 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On CM Punk: “I’m a big fan of CM Punk. CM Punk ain’t no rookie in this business. Way before he even came to the WWE, Punk was out there just putting in work all across the world on the independent circuit. So CM Punk is a veteran of the game, and the smarts that this guy has? I’m sure he’s going to be able to finagle, and make ways for himself to be able to somehow become victorious in this three-way dance. So that’s my take on this guy. Much love, much respect for CM Punk.

On Roman Reigns: “Roman Reigns, the Head of the Table, the guy who really set it off for The Bloodline. The domino effect that has opened the door for the rest of the family members of the future of this legacy to be able to come through and dominate the business of professional wrestling and the WWE. You see, the numbers don’t lie when it comes to God, when it comes to Roman Reigns. The numbers don’t lie. Box office, just shattered every record that’s out there. The numbers don’t lie. His name is Roman Reigns.”

On Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins: “And so when you mix up God with an icon [in] CM Punk, with the future superstar of Seth Rollins? We mix all that up together, my man. That right there is going to be a match that I predict is going to steal the WrestleMania spotlight. You can take my word for it, but that’s just my humble opinion. I don’t work for WWE. I’m not in that office. I’m like the outsider, like every one of y’all. We just watch what they throw out to us on Netflix every night, every week, and so this is my humble opinion.”

