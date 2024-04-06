CM Punk Recalls Miscommunication With Randy Orton At WWE Royal Rumble 2011.

During the latest edition of WWE Playback (via Wrestling Inc), CM Punk recalled a miscommunication with Randy Orton at WWE Royal Rumble 2011, which he finds funny now. Punk had to hit Orton with the GTS in his match with The Miz. He did that, and thought he caught Orton in the face for real. Instead of going to the bathroom like he needed to, he waited backstage to make sure Orton was okay. When Orton said he was, he took care of business, but when he came back, he thought Orton was telling then-producer Arn Anderson about getting hit in the face. Here are highlights:

On his problem during the night: “I run in, I hit you with the GTS, and I’m out. But being [under the ring for so long], I had to piss so bad and I’m number one in the Rumble [soon after].”

On meeting Orton backstage: “I’m literally, like, legs crossed in Gorilla. I was like, ‘Did I get you with the GTS?’ and you’re like, ‘No it’s good.’ They’re telling me I’m number one in the Rumble so I gotta go.”

On finding Orton talking to Arn: “I see you. Your back’s to me, and you’re talking to Arn, and you’re gesticulating and you’re pointing to your face,” he added, mimicking with his hands what Orton was doing, which he took as describing the GTS gone awry, moments after saying everything was fine. “So I was just like, ‘What the f***, man? You said I didn’t get it.’ It just turned into this thing. My music’s playing [with the Rumble about to start] and [turning to Orton], I was like, ‘F*** you!'”