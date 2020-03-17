CM Punk On Which Opponents Could Bring Him Back to the Ring, Says The Answer Changes

CM Punk was a guest on Cody and Jennifer Decker’s Swing and Mrs. and discussed what it would take to bring him back to the ring. Punk has of course been out of the ring (outside of a secret indy match or two) since he left WWE. Punk has been resistant to the idea of coming back despite the desire for many fans to have him return. Cody asked him what it would take, and you can check out some highlights below:

On what it would take to get him back in the ring: “I get that question a lot, and the answer changes. You know, it’s a very fluid answer. Currently? If the business was right and I had somebody that motivated me across the ring from me, I think, might be able to get it done. But you know, nobody has dangled the correct carrot.”

On what opponent could bring him back: “Um, as far as people that I’ve worked with before, I think — you know, if there was like a clean slate, so to speak. And if the money was right, I think a guy like Daniel Bryan I would go, ‘I would listen to your idea.’ If you said John Cena, I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I would listen to your idea. For people I haven’t ever wrestled before? I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea. But there’s — like, I said, there’s a lot of moving parts. But I’m busy doing other stuff. And nobody, I think, has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen. It’s up to the people who actually run the companies.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Swing and Mrs. with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.