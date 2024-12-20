CM Punk Says Raw On Netflix Can Attract New People To WWE

CM Punk is looking forward to WWE Raw’s debut on Netflix, noting that it is a big moment for the business. The WWE star spoke at the Raw on Netflix Kickoff event about the brand’s debut on the streaming service on January 6th, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the importance of the debut: “I think historically, if you look at the landscape of professional wrestling, when it was territories and they were packing stadiums, like Shea Stadium and all that other stuff, but nobody ever thought this is going to be on cable television and then we did it. We just had a successful Saturday Night’s Main Event at a sold-out Nassau Coliseum. I look at that as a similar turning point … These hardcore fans are the lifeblood of the business. And what being on network television in the 80s for Saturday Night’s Main Event did to make new hardcore fans and attract new people to WWE, I look at Netflix as the same thing.”

On the company’s reach expanding through Netflix: “I think it’s going to be even bigger than any of us dream.”