CM Punk Returns to MMA Commentary At CFFC 125

CM Punk has returned to his gig doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships, filling the role at CFFC 125. The WWE and AEW alumnus did commentary for Friday night’s event alongside his broadcast partner John Morgan to call the action.

This marked Punk’s first public appearance since AEW All In, when he was of course involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. That altercation led to his termination from AEW. His most recent appearance for CFFC was at CFFC 114 in November of 2022.