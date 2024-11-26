CM Punk & Roman Reigns Segment, More Set For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a CM Punk & Roman Reigns segment plus more for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced that the two will sit down to talk on this week’s show after it was revealed last Friday that Punk will be the fifth man of the OG Bloodline’s WarGames team.

Also announced was a match between Jay Uso and Jacob Fatu for WarGames Advantage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament Match: Piper Niven vs. Michin vs. TBA

* Men’s WarGames Advantage Match: Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu

* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Roman Reigns and CM Punk to speak