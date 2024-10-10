– While speaking to No Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar CM Punk spoke about his shocking WWE return last November at Survivor Series: WarGames following the main event and how he was so overwhelmed when he came out to the arena, he didn’t know what to do. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Bayley hugging him when she saw him backstage at Survivor Series: “I don’t think people knew. I remember being in Gorilla and then all of a sudden I get bear-hugged from behind. And I kinda turned around to see who it is, and it’s Bayley. And she’s like, ‘I f***ing knew it!'”

On losing his composure when he entered the arena: “I don’t know what to do. I absolutely lose my composure. All’s I know is, I’m coming out. But I don’t know what the set looks like, I don’t know if there’s a ramp. I’m literally like in the dark. So I’m trying to talk to Triple H over the table, [but] it’s so loud in there. … When the music hit, it was deafening.” Punk mentioned the moment was filmed and said he’s looking forward to that footage being released.

CM Punk was victorious last Saturday at WWE Bad Blood, beating Drew McIntyre in their Hell in a Cell bout.