CM Punk Sets Stipulation For MJF Match At AEW Revolution
CM Punk has announced the stipulation for his rematch with MJF at AEW Revolution. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk cut a promo in which he talked about how MJF considers himself “Piper in Portland,” aka Roddy Piper and how over he was in the city, but how he’s actually just “s***ty little Max from s***ty little Long Island.”
Punk then said that he’ll be facing MJF at the March 6th PPV and picked the stipulation, noting that if MJF wants to be tethered to Piper so badly he’ll be in a Dog Collar match with Punk, the way Piper faced Greg Valentine with the same stipulation at Starrcade 1983.
.@CMPunk presents the @The_MJF with quite the offer for their rematch! ♥️
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/JxWAq19YTI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022
