CMLL Domingo Familiar (1/5/2025) Results: Místico, Octagón & Neón Team Up

CMLL held its Domingo Familiar event on January 5, 2025 from Arena Mexico In Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Leono & Retro def. Los Indestructibles (Apocalipsis & El Cholo).

* Match Relámpago: Brillante Jr. def. Draego.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Los Divinos Laguneros (Blue Panther Jr., Dark Panther & Hijo de Blue Panther) def. La Ola Negra (Raider, Dark Magic & Espanto Jr.) (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Akuma & Los Gemelos Diablo (Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II) def. La Fuerza Tapatía (Star Black, Fugaz & Explosivo) (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Los Infernales (Averno, Mephisto & Euforia) def. Flip Gordon, Star Jr. & Esfinge (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Místico, Octagón & Neón (w/ KeMonito) def. Bárbaro Cavernario, Ángel de Oro & Difunto (w/ La Comandante) (2-1).