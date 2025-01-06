wrestling / News
CMLL Domingo Familiar (1/5/2025) Results: Místico, Octagón & Neón Team Up
CMLL held its Domingo Familiar event on January 5, 2025 from Arena Mexico In Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:
* Leono & Retro def. Los Indestructibles (Apocalipsis & El Cholo).
* Match Relámpago: Brillante Jr. def. Draego.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Los Divinos Laguneros (Blue Panther Jr., Dark Panther & Hijo de Blue Panther) def. La Ola Negra (Raider, Dark Magic & Espanto Jr.) (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Akuma & Los Gemelos Diablo (Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II) def. La Fuerza Tapatía (Star Black, Fugaz & Explosivo) (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Los Infernales (Averno, Mephisto & Euforia) def. Flip Gordon, Star Jr. & Esfinge (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Místico, Octagón & Neón (w/ KeMonito) def. Bárbaro Cavernario, Ángel de Oro & Difunto (w/ La Comandante) (2-1).
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Wrestle Kingdom 19 & Wrestle Dynasty, Travel Arrangements, Update on Contract Negotiations
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink, Isla Dawn, Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Triple H Says He Has WrestleMania 41 Main Event Set ‘With an Asterisk’
- D-Von Dudley Reflects On Vince McMahon Using N-Word In Survivor Series 2005 Segment