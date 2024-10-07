wrestling / News
CMLL Domingo Familiar 10.6.2024 Results: 2/3 Falls Match, More
Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre held Domingo Familiar on October 6, 2024 from Arena Mexico In Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:
* Match Relámpago: Full Metal def. Fantasy.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Amapola, Metálica & Candela def. Tabata, Dulce Tormenta & Jazmin Allure (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Pelón Encapuchado & Los Divinos Laguneros (Dark Panther & Blue Panther Jr.) def. Los Cancerberos del Infierno (Virus, Cancerbero & Luciferno) (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: La Catalina & India Sioux def. Sanely & Persephone (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Dragón Rojo Jr., Flip Gordon & Neón def. Gran Guerrero & Los Bárbaros (Terrible & Bárbaro Cavernario) via Disqualification (2-0).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Soberano Jr., Ángel de Oro & El Valiente def. Volador Jr., Máscara Dorada & Titán (w/ KeMalito) (2-1).
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Says WWE Raw on Netflix Will Be ‘WWE in All It’s Glory,’ They Will ‘Turn the Volume Up A Lot’
- Triple H Addresses Goldberg Appearing at WWE Bad Blood, Says ‘Never Say Never’ to One More Match
- The Rock Sends A Message On His Instagram Following WWE Bad Blood