CMLL Lunes Clásico 10.7.2024 Results: Esfinge vs. Valiente

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre held Lunes Clásico on October 7, 2024, from Arena Puebla In Puebla, Puebla, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

Astoreth & Centinela def. Lady Amazona & Enigmática.

Match Relámpago: Pelón Encapuchado def. El Coyote.

Lluvia, Tessa Blanchard & La Catalina def. Persephone, Hera & Olympia.

Los Viajeros del Espacio (Hombre Bala Jr., Futuro & Max Star) vs. La Fuerza Poblana (Stigma, Pegasso & Rey Samuray) Ended in a Tie.

CMLL National Light Heavyweight Championship Match: Esfinge (c) def. El Valiente.

Máscara Dorada, Atlantis Jr. & Neón def. Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerreros, Stuka Jr. & Gran Guerrero) via Disqualification (Unmasking).