wrestling / News
CMLL Lunes Clásico 10.7.2024 Results: Esfinge vs. Valiente
October 8, 2024 | Posted by
Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre held Lunes Clásico on October 7, 2024, from Arena Puebla In Puebla, Puebla, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:
Astoreth & Centinela def. Lady Amazona & Enigmática.
Match Relámpago: Pelón Encapuchado def. El Coyote.
Lluvia, Tessa Blanchard & La Catalina def. Persephone, Hera & Olympia.
Los Viajeros del Espacio (Hombre Bala Jr., Futuro & Max Star) vs. La Fuerza Poblana (Stigma, Pegasso & Rey Samuray) Ended in a Tie.
CMLL National Light Heavyweight Championship Match: Esfinge (c) def. El Valiente.
Máscara Dorada, Atlantis Jr. & Neón def. Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerreros, Stuka Jr. & Gran Guerrero) via Disqualification (Unmasking).
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Suffering Compound Fracture To His Arm In Mid-South Wrestling
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood
- New Video Shows Solo Sikoa Telling Jacob Fatu ‘It’s Part of The Plan’ After The Rock’s Return
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood