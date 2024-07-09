CMLL Lunes Clasico 7.8.24 Results: Volador Jr & Guerreros Laguneros Team Up, More

The Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre held the Lunes Clasico event on July 8, 2024, at Arena Puebla in Puebla, Puebla, Mexico. Fans were able to watch the show on CMLL’s YouTube Channel. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

Lady Metal & Astoreth def. Diablita Roja & Hela.

Rey Apocalipsis & El Malayo def. Prayer & Perverso.

2024 CMLL Barroco Championship – Eliminator Match: Xelhua & Vegas def. Pegasus, Arkalis, Rayo Metallic, Multi, Valiente Jr, Audaz, Electrico & Astral.

With this result, Xelhua & Vegas will face each other to determine the 2024 Barroco Champion.

Ángel de Oro, Templario & Hechicero def. Flip Gordon, Star Jr & Neón.

Místico, Atlantis Jr & Akuma vs. Volador Jr & Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero & Gran Guerrero).