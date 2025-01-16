wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 1.14.25: National Heavyweight Title Match, More

January 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes Arena Mexico 1-14-25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tueday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Mexico City show below (per Fightful):

* Mercurio, Pierrothito & Pequeño Violencia def. Último Dragoncito, Shockercito & Galaxy
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Astral, Oro Jr. & Eléctrico def. Disturbio, Enfermero Jr. & Robin (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Capitan Suicida & Los Viajeros del Espacio def. Hijo de Stuka Jr., El Coyote & Vegas (2-1)
* Match Relámpago: Zeuxis def. Lluvia
* CMLL National Heavyweight Championship Match: Star Black def. Crixus
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Atlantis Jr., Templario & Titán def. Los Guerreros Laguneros (2-1)

