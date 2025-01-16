wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico Results 1.14.25: National Heavyweight Title Match, More
CMLL held its latest Martes de Arena Mexico show on Tueday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Mexico City show below (per Fightful):
* Mercurio, Pierrothito & Pequeño Violencia def. Último Dragoncito, Shockercito & Galaxy
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Astral, Oro Jr. & Eléctrico def. Disturbio, Enfermero Jr. & Robin (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Capitan Suicida & Los Viajeros del Espacio def. Hijo de Stuka Jr., El Coyote & Vegas (2-1)
* Match Relámpago: Zeuxis def. Lluvia
* CMLL National Heavyweight Championship Match: Star Black def. Crixus
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Atlantis Jr., Templario & Titán def. Los Guerreros Laguneros (2-1)
Oro Jr. sentencia el resultado de esta contienda dando cuenta de Disturbio.
📺 EN VIVO para miembros del canal: https://t.co/GRM174SpU7|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/tKUYWZvn1b
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) January 15, 2025
La magia de Los Viajeros del Espacio y Capitán Suicida los convierte en vencedores en el tercer duelo de esta noche.
📺 #MartesDeArenaMéxico en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros del canal ⇒ https://t.co/GRM174SpU7|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/sTbzjdK7GW
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) January 15, 2025
Zeuxis y Lluvia nos han brindado un gran #MatchRelámpago de Amazonas. La victoria es para la ruda infernal.
📺 #MartesDeArenaMéxico en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros del canal ⇒ https://t.co/GRM174SpU7|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/yUz0nxlcEi
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) January 15, 2025
