CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 1.21.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Temerario & Rav def. Eclipse Jr. & Astro Oriental

* Vaquero Jr., Halcón Negro Jr. & Black Boy def. Hijo del Soberano, Bufón & Espacial

* Bestia Negra, Draego & Arlequín def. El Audaz & Los Viajeros del Espacio

* Okumura & Yutani def. Ráfaga & Guerrero de la Muerte

* La Catalina, Lluvia & Tabata def. Dark Silueta, Sanely & Reyna Isis

* Místico, Templario & Dulce Gardenia def. Los Depredadores