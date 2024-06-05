wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 6.4.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

June 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour 6-4-24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team match and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* La Dinastía Trueno def. El Malayo, Siky Ozama & Rey Apocalipsis.
* El Gallo Jr & Ráfaga Jr def. Los Calavera Jr
* Dark Magic, El Elemental & Yutani def. Bestia Negra, Arlequín & Gallero
* Kira def. Persephone via DQ
* Bárbaro Cavernario, Zandokan Jr & Furia Roja def. Flip Gordon, Star Black & Halcón Negro Jr.
* Averno, Soberano Jr & Euforia def. Volador Jr, Místico & Esfinge

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading