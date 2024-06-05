CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 6.4.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, with a six-man tag team match and more. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* La Dinastía Trueno def. El Malayo, Siky Ozama & Rey Apocalipsis.

* El Gallo Jr & Ráfaga Jr def. Los Calavera Jr

* Dark Magic, El Elemental & Yutani def. Bestia Negra, Arlequín & Gallero

* Kira def. Persephone via DQ

* Bárbaro Cavernario, Zandokan Jr & Furia Roja def. Flip Gordon, Star Black & Halcón Negro Jr.

* Averno, Soberano Jr & Euforia def. Volador Jr, Místico & Esfinge