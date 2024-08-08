CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 8.6.24: Los Guerreros Laguneros In Action, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Rav, Shezmu & Temerario def. Último Ángel, Astro Oriental & Prince Drago

* Náutica, Adira, Zorah & Dulce Kitty def. Valkyria, Candela, Hatanna & Nexy

* La Mafia Tapatia def. Arlequín, Persa & Draego

* Match Relámpago: Volador Jr def. Stuka Jr via DQ

* Match Relámpago: Barboza def. Hijo de Villano III

* Atlantis & Panterita del Ring def. Satanico & Nitro via DQ

* Los Guerreros Laguneros def. Titán & Máscara Dorada.