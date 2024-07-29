CMLL Sábado De Coliseo Results 7.27.24: Two Of Three Falls Main Event, More

CMLL’s latest Sábado De Coliseo show went down on Saturday night and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Pequeño Sky Team def. Pequeño Pólvora & Full Metal (2-1).

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Amapola, Persephone & Metalica def. Lluvia, La Vaquerita & La Maligna (2-1).

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Dark Magic, Okumura & Rey Bucanero def. Volcano, Fuego & Capitán Suicida (2-1).

* Match Relampago: Fugaz def. Espanto Jr.

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Star Black, Dark Panther & Brillante Jr def. Akuma & Los Villanos (2-1).

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Volador Jr, Star Jr & Flip Gordon def. Averno, Stuka Jr & Dragón Rojo Jr (2-1).