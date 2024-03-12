Cobra Kai Cast Supports Paul Walter Hauser In Match Against Matt Cardona

Paul Walter Hauser is set to face Matt Cardona at Wrestling REVOLVER’s Ready or Not, and the Cobra Kai cast supports the actor. The two will face off at this weekend’s show in Clive, Iowa and REVOLVER posted a video of the Netflix comedy’s cast sharing their opinions of Cardona. You can see some of the quotes below, per Fightful:

William Zabka: “Matt Cardona? Oh yeah, isn’t he the indie geek? What is his finishing move, calling his mother?”

Ralph Macchio: “Matt Cardona? The t-shirt guy? Yeah, no, I’m going all in on Hauser.”

Martin Kove: “Matt Cardona? Wouldn’t last five minutes in my dojo.”

Hauser then said, “Matt Cardona, how do you like that? One of your favorite shows, Cobra Kai. One of your favorite movies, The Karate Kid. Here I am, getting the approval of all of your heroes. You see, there’s a difference between in business for yourself and being a team player. You, Matt Cardona, are in this clearly for yourself. I am an actor, but rest assured, I am part of a stable everytime I show up. I am a team player, I support my fellow actors and crew, and I’m not just in it for me, I am in it for we. So, on March 16 in Clive, Iowa, just know that what I lack in experience, I gain in we. Don’t know what that means, but you’re gonna find out. Bye, indie dick.”

You can get tickets for the event here.