Cody Donating T-Shirt Sales to Help Australia Amidst Wildfires

– Cody is giving back to help those affected by the wildfires ravaging Australia via sales of a new T-Shirt. Cody posted to Twitter on Sunday announcing that he’s putting an old, unused T-Shirt design up for sale, with 100% of te profits going to New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Australia is currently dealing with a plague of almost 150 bushfires burning through the southeast part of the country. 65 of them are currently uncontained per CNN, with about 2,700 firefighters trying to put them out.

You can see the shirt and buy it here. Peyton Royce, who is a native of the country, replied to Cody as you can see below:

I had an unused retro shirt design, I’ve decided to put it online! 💯% of the profits go to THE NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE to help provide support to those affected by the catastrophic fires spreading across Australia. ❤️ 🇦🇺 https://t.co/vJblwkh5jK pic.twitter.com/Vjxbvgu975 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 6, 2020