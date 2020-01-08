wrestling / News
Cody Reveals Long List Of Media Appearances To Promote Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, Cody shared a list of the various media appearances he made yesterday to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Southaven, Mississippi. They include:
* 7:25 – 7:30am CODY & BRANDI: Live Interview with #1 Hit Music Station Q107.5
* 7:45 – 8am CODY & BRANDI: Live Interview with WHBQ/Sports 56/FOX Sports
* 8:40 – 8:45am CODY & BRANDI: Interview with CW30 (taped)
* 9 – 9:20am CODY & BRANDI: Live interview with WATN 24
* 10 – 10:20am CODY & BRANDI: In-studio interview with Grind City Media (podcast)
* 11 – 11:20pm CODY: Phoner with NY Post
* 11:30 – 11:50am CODY: Phoner with TSN (Canada)
* 12 – 12:20pm BRANDI: Phoner with Daily Beast
* 12:25 – 12:40pm – CODY & BRANDI: Phoner with Commercial Memphis Appeal
* 1:30 – 1:40pm BRANDI & CODY: In-studio with WREC 600 Newstalk Radio (iHeartRadio)
* 1:40 – 1:45pm BRANDI & CODY: In-studio with 101.9 KISS FM/Geek Tank Radio Podcast (iHeartRadio)
* 1:45 – 2pm CODY & BRANDI: Phoner with KFIN (107.9 FM – Brandon Baxter In the Morning)
* 2 – 2:10pm CODY & BRANDI: Phoner with KNEA (95.3 The Ticket Sports Radio)
* 2:30 – 3pm CODY & BRANDI: In-studio live with ESPN Radio
Been a healthy media day so far in the Southaven/Memphis area 📸🎥📺📻
Show tomorrow aims to be gangbusters! pic.twitter.com/DHEWng08H7
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2020
