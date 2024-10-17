wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Believes In Joe Hendry, Says Dream Match Is Whoever He Main Events WrestleMania With
Cody Rhodes says he’s a believer in Joe Hendry. The WWE Undisputed Champion was asked a couple of lightning round questions in his recent interview with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, and you can see some highlights below:
On Joe Hendry: “Yeah, he’s great. He’s a good kid. Really good. I like him.”
On his current dream match: “Ohhh, oh. This is a tough answer. I — my goal is to main event WrestleMania. And who I main event WrestleMania with is my dream match, and I do not have that answer. I do not know what that is. I might have an inkling; I might have a hint. I might have multiple hints. I might have different doors to open. But that to me is is dream match. I don’t mean to give a copout answer, but in this moment where you’re holding the North Star of the business, everyone is the one you want to be the dream match.”
