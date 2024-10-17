Cody Rhodes Believes In Joe Hendry, Says Dream Match Is Whoever He Main Events WrestleMania With

Cody Rhodes says he’s a believer in Joe Hendry. The WWE Undisputed Champion was asked a couple of lightning round questions in his recent interview with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, and you can see some highlights below:

On Joe Hendry: “Yeah, he’s great. He’s a good kid. Really good. I like him.”

On his current dream match: “Ohhh, oh. This is a tough answer. I — my goal is to main event WrestleMania. And who I main event WrestleMania with is my dream match, and I do not have that answer. I do not know what that is. I might have an inkling; I might have a hint. I might have multiple hints. I might have different doors to open. But that to me is is dream match. I don’t mean to give a copout answer, but in this moment where you’re holding the North Star of the business, everyone is the one you want to be the dream match.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Superstar Crossover with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.