Cody Rhodes Confirms That He Was Playing a Heel At End of AEW Run

Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he was playing a heel role at the end of his time in AEW. Rhodes had said during his last days in AEW that he would never turn heel, which got him even more heat with fans who had already been booing him. Rhodes told Ariel Helwani in a conversation for BT Sport that this was an intentional heel move.

“I think if you’re going to be a bad guy today, you have to really be a bad guy,” Rhodes told Helwani (per Wrestling Inc. “The number one thing a heel is supposed to do is take something away, the crowd wants to see something, oh, they’re stomping their feet, they’re clapping their hands, and then you take it away. The last heel run I had, the number one thing they wanted me to do was to turn heel so the number one thing that I could do was say, ‘I’m never going to turn heel,’ which makes me a heel.”

He continued, “If people need further proof that this wasn’t some revisionist history, look at the matches I’m having, I’m bumping and feeding. Maybe it was a bit too nuanced for any audience, and maybe it was a scenario where I swing and miss, you never know because I think people really thought I was adamant about not turning and that’s not a real thing.”

Rhodes noted that he didn’t “love” the notion of turning heel in WWE but would do so if an opportunity presented itself that changed his mind.