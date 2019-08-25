Cody Rhodes Explains Why Stardust Gimmick Didn’t Work

Cody has been interacting with fans on Twitter today, resulting in some interesting comments. We previously noted how he called a WWE match from 2009 a “great memory.” A fan asked him later on why he doesn’t use his father’s finisher the bionic elbow. He said that he didn’t want to be a tribute act. Another fan then brought up Stardust, which could also be seen as a tribute act to Goldust, and Cody went into more detail on why that gimmick didn’t work.

On using the bionic elbow: “It’s not mine. I can’t be a tribute act. However, I do save it for the rare occasional moment when I really feel it in my bones/heart. Not sure if I can really pull it off even.”

On Vince McMahon giving him the Stardust gimmick: “I don’t really blame him more than I blame myself. I worked hard, but at the time…not hard enough. To go from undesirable to undeniable took a lot sacrifices, reality checks, & most importantly I had to do the damn work. I don’t want to be anything less than the guy at the top.”

