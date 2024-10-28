Cody Rhodes Says Goldust Is Worthy of WWE Hall of Fame Induction

In an interview with The Schmo (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes praised the WWE run of his brother Goldust and agreed that he should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He said: “I think I was 14 years old when Goldust was really hitting his stride on WWE television. I can certainly say that it was a unique thing to see. My friends had a lot of feelings about what Goldust was doing. However, knowing how much he had subverted expectations, knowing how much he didn’t want to just be a Rhodes, he wanted to be his own thing. I was very proud of Dustin throughout that whole run, what he did, and the lengths he went to do it. Goldust was an underrated part of the Attitude Era, certainly somebody worthy of the Hall of Fame.“