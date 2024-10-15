Cody Rhodes, Gunther Come Face to Face For Promo Duel On WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes and Gunther had a war of words as they head toward their WWE Crown Jewel battle on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the two come face to face to trade words, with Rhodes talking about how the building they were in was where the “We Want Cody” movement began before the Ring General came out.

Gunther said that he respects Rhodes a lot but said that Rhodes wants to be the beloved hero and everyone’s darling, which is what put him in his situation with Kevin Owens. He said that he expects Rhodes to sort that out because he wants to face the best version of him.

Rhodes then said that what Gunther thinks is his greatest weakness, he sees as his greatest strength and that Gunther has never been in the ring with him. He said that he beat the most dominant champion in WWE history. Rhodes then extended his hand to Gunther, who took it for a handshake.