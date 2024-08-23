Cody Rhodes Says It’d Be An Honor To Wrestle John Cena

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about a possible match with John Cena during the latter’s retirement tour next year.

He said: “We get to live in this era, he’s definitely a man of his word. When he says it’s farewell, it truly is farewell. If you have the farewell tour t-shirt, go and get it, this is it. I drove John around for a year and I learned everything I possibly could. Didn’t realize I was learning so much at the time. It would be the honor of my life to wrestle John Cena in any capacity. He’s the GOAT for a reason.“